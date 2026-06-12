Caroline Bicks. Photo by Leah Ramuglia.

Caroline Bicks is the Stephen E. King Chair in Literature at the University of Maine. She also teaches at the Bread Loaf School of English. Her academic monographs include Cognition and Girlhood in Shakespeare’s World (Cambridge UP) and Midwiving Subjects in Shakespeare’s England (Routledge). She co-hosts the Everyday Shakespeare Podcast and is the co-author of Shakespeare, Not Stirred: Cocktails for Your Everyday Dramas (Penguin). Her first-person essays have appeared in the Modern Love column of the New York Times, the show and book Afterbirth , The Financial Times , and elsewhere. Her book, Monsters in the Archives: My Year of Fear with Stephen King (Hogarth) chronicles the year she spent reading early drafts of King’s iconic 1970s stories after he granted her first-of-its-kind access to his personal archives.

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How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I’m 59. I started writing about myself in the second grade (gripping narratives like “Pets I Have Had” and “My Accidents”). I wrote some poetry in my teenage years, penning painfully emo verse alongside the literature essays that would become my primary medium well into my thirties when I was working to get tenure as an English professor. I didn’t go back to first-person writing as an adult until my 40s. That’s when I leaned into telling my own stories and found my favorite writerly voice.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

Monsters in the Archives: My Year of Fear with Stephen King. It came out on April 21st with Hogarth in the US, and Hodder & Stoughton in the UK. It’s being translated into seven other languages by different foreign publishers.

What number book is this for you?

This is my third solo-authored book. I’ve co-authored a humorous, Shakespeare-themed cocktail book with my best friend and collaborator, Michelle Ephraim.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

It’s part memoir, part literary criticism, and part biography. I take readers into King’s archives with me as I make my discoveries about his writing process and what he was experiencing when he wrote his early works. As I go, I’m also telling a story about my little-kid fears and my early relationship as a teenager to King’s stories.

It’s an unusual story, one that I never would have predicted for myself. I’m a Shakespeare scholar by training. I fell in love with his language when I was 12—the same time Stephen King’s stories were capturing my imagination. I spent the first thirty years of my professional life writing academic books and articles about Shakespeare and his contemporaries, but I never stopped reading King.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

Monsters chronicles what I found when I set out to unearth how Stephen King crafted some of his scariest, most iconic moments. But it’s also a story about a grown-up English professor facing her childhood fears and getting to know the man whose monsters helped unleash them.

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

It’s an unusual story, one that I never would have predicted for myself. I’m a Shakespeare scholar by training. I fell in love with his language when I was 12—the same time Stephen King’s stories were capturing my imagination. I spent the first thirty years of my professional life writing academic books and articles about Shakespeare and his contemporaries, but I never stopped reading King.

When I took the position of Stephen E. King Chair in Literature at UMaine nine years ago, I was told that I wouldn’t be meeting him and shouldn’t reach out to him. I was okay with that: it was a fabulous job that came with a fund to support the public humanities and included teaching Shakespeare, which I love and had been doing my whole career.

Four years into the job, though, King called me at home. He thought it was time we finally met. After I recovered from the shock, I invited him to come to his alma mater and speak to our English majors. For two magical days, he shared his wisdom and answered all of their questions. He was so generous and kind. We started to develop a lovely working relationship after that.

I had a sabbatical year coming up, and I knew that King and his wife, Tabitha, had just collected all of their manuscripts and stored them in a climate-controlled space attached to their home in nearby Bangor. They hadn’t granted any outsiders access to it yet, so I asked them if I could spend a year exploring the early drafts of the 1970s books that had scared me so badly when I was a teenager: Carrie, The Shining, ’Salem’s Lot, Night Shift, and Pet Sematary. I wanted to understand how he had crafted them and why they were still sticking in my head forty years later. They generously said Yes.

I had no idea what I’d find, or if I’d even write a book about my experience in the archives when I started my research. But once I started diving into King’s marginalia, alternative endings, and handwritten edits, the drafts for each novel started to tell me discrete stories about his process and experiences. And then I got to talk to him as I went, conversations which opened up other ways into his writing. I knew that I wanted to share what I was discovering about it all with as wide an audience as possible.

One of the great surprises of the process, for me, was how it ended up looping me back to my original love of Shakespeare. I started to hear and see how King was intentionally crafting his language in the same way Shakespeare had: they’re both geniuses at mobilizing word sounds to capture human emotions like joy, grief, and fear. It was really moving for me to bring all the parts of myself to this project once I started writing it: the scared kid, the Shakespeare scholar, and the anxious adult who still can’t sleep next to an open closet door because of King’s “Boogeyman” story.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

Once I decided that I wanted to write a book about my year in the archives and to find a literary agent, the process unfolded pretty quickly, which I know is unusual. But I had a unique story to tell about one of the most popular living writers of our time, so there was a built-in marketability to the project. Once it went under contract, the work of drafting the book began.

Since I was back to full-time teaching, the hardest part was finding uninterrupted time. I was also unsure about writing a book-length first-person narrative. I’d written short memoirish essays, but nothing this sustained that also included my literary critic voice. I was fortunate that David Ebershoff at Hogarth was my editor: he encouraged me to bring my personal story into the book more fully. He was a wonderful reader and guide, and that made the writing and revision process really enjoyable.

Monsters in the Archives is part memoir, part literary criticism, and part biography. I take readers into King’s archives with me as I make my discoveries about his writing process and what he was experiencing when he wrote his early works. As I go, I’m also telling a story about my little-kid fears and my early relationship as a teenager to King’s stories.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

I didn’t change details or names. I talk a bit about my siblings and my parents, but not in any way that would make them uncomfortable. Some of the core memories I describe in the book involved my mother, but she was (and is) a purely positive force in the stories that I tell. Before I published the book, I did ask my older sister if she remembered my bed-time ghost sightings when I was five (we shared a room), and I incorporated her answer into my Shining chapter.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

I took inspiration from a few different writers who each were modeling an aspect of what I was hoping to create: James Shapiro is masterful at writing books about Shakespeare that are both accessible and deeply researched; George Saunders similarly succeeds at bringing a conversational style to his literary analysis in A Swim in a Pond in the Rain; Anne Lamott’s Bird by Bird and Stephen King’s On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft each bring humor and personal vulnerability to their books about writing and life.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

If you believe in your book and are passionate about it, then trust that you’ve created what you were supposed to have written and try not to let the publishing process convince you otherwise. You likely will have to shift or change parts of it to get it under contract. But if you start out knowing what the heart of your book is, then you’ll know which asks you’re willing to incorporate, and which ones will compromise it beyond recognition.

What do you love about writing?

I love how time just evaporates when I’m really into something I’m writing. I can look up and hours will have passed. It’s like taking my own private getaway, but without any of the travel hassles.

What frustrates you about writing?

As I get older, I’m frustrated by how easy it is to lose a creative thread if I take a break or get interrupted.

What about writing surprises you?

How writing helps me discover and articulate things about myself that talking with someone (or something) can’t do in the same way. With all of the hype around A.I, I fear we’re devaluing the remarkable human gift of being able to sit with yourself and your thoughts, grapple with them, and write them out on your own.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

I can’t do my creative work sitting at a desk, or when I’m around other people and noise. I do my best writing first thing in the morning when I’m at home: I put on my bathrobe, pour a big mug of coffee, and sit in my favorite chair with my laptop. It’s an old glider rocker that we bought when our first child was born over twenty-five years ago. We’ve moved eight times since then, so that chair has seen me through a lot of life changes and helped me write a lot of my stories.

When I took the position of Stephen E. King Chair in Literature at UMaine nine years ago, I was told that I wouldn’t be meeting him and shouldn’t reach out to him. I was okay with that: it was a fabulous job that came with a fund to support the public humanities and included teaching Shakespeare, which I love and had been doing my whole career. Four years into the job, though, King called me at home. He thought it was time we finally met.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

I have a podcast, Everyday Shakespeare, that I co-write and co-host with my close friend and fellow Shakespeare professor, Michelle Ephraim. We make each other laugh until we cry, and that makes for some amazing creative energy and ideas about how Shakespeare connects to our everyday lives.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

A lot of people would like to see me go back into Stephen King’s archives and explore how he crafted some of his other books. That may happen, but I prefer to let things unfold organically. If I plan too much in advance, I’m likely to miss other creative opportunities. Monsters in the Archives has introduced me to a host of new people around the world working in a variety of genres. I’m curious to see where this unconventional journey I’ve been on will take me next.