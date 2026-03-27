Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham is a writer, director, actor and producer, living between London and the east coast. When she’s not on set or working with her colleagues at Good Things Going Productions she is watercoloring, reorganizing her books and throw pillows, trawling eBay or hanging out with her pigs, bunnies, cats and dogs. You will never catch her at a party unless she is required to go for work or someone is lording something over her. She writes the Substack newsletter Good Thing Going .

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How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I’m going to be 40 in less than two months, and I’m thrilled because I’ve felt 40 since I was about 4. It’s nice to catch up with yourself.

I started writing as soon as I learned to read. I recently found my journal from kindergarten and man oh man, I had some feelings. I remember how free I felt knowing how to write, the way some people describe running or driving a car (two things I cannot do.)

I work with Girls Write Now because I want any girl with the inclination to have the experience that I did. It’s not about becoming a professional or knowing the “right” way—it’s about having the room of one’s own, even if it’s just in your head.

This book had to come out of me, which is how basically anything I do—whether it’s a film, a show, a book, a podcast or an article—makes its way into the world. It exerts force on me until I have to exorcise it. I started Famesick about 90 days into sobriety, and in April I’ll have 8 years. This book kept me company through it all and I will miss her.

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

Famesick, coming out on April 14 🙂‍↔️.

What number book is this for you?

Book #2! My first book, Not That Kind of Girl, was published in 2014. Before Famesick, I actually wrote an entire book of short stories that I scrapped. It wasn’t the right medium and I was hiding inside of it and writing stiffly—writing is always pleasurable for me, and I love taking on a new genre, so the experience of actually writing them was wonderful.

But I realized that I had internalized all the chatter about my work (and, more importantly, the work of most female memoirists) because it was categorized as navel-gazing TMI. It was as if I was trying to prove I was a real writer and not just a diarist. The minute I realized that the stories were working and why, it was a massive relief and this book made itself apparent. But I needed to write that to get here, and I’m so lucky that my editor Andy Ward is a true friend and lets me take the roundabout to get to a solution that he probably thought of years prior but didn’t want to mansplain.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

The book is a memoir in the truest sense—it’s not essays, doesn’t have any experimental structure. I really wanted to write something that captured a ten-year swath of my life—ages 23 to 35, from when my career began until I got married in 2021—allowing the reader to feel both how much happens in that span and also how stuck we can remain in certain patterns or ideas about who we are.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

Famesick is about what happens when your creative ambitions take you places you never could have imagined, but wherever you go there you are, and the stuff you bury—physically, emotionally—will make itself known. There’s plenty of fun and nostalgia from my time being a young indie filmmaker and then shooting Girls, but it’s also about trauma, illness, sexuality, addiction—and through it all the drive to create. I really wanted to offer some cohesive ideas about illness and also about our cultural relationship to women and fame. Let me know if you think I succeeded. 🤪

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

This book had to come out of me, which is how basically anything I do—whether it’s a film, a show, a book, a podcast or an article—makes its way into the world. It exerts force on me until I have to exorcise it. I started Famesick about 90 days into sobriety, and in April I’ll have 8 years. This book kept me company through it all and I will miss her.

I started writing as a kid, and I was lucky enough to go to a school—Saint Ann’s, in Brooklyn—that valued writers and also respected that kids had something to say. My poetry teacher Marty Skoble, my playwriting teacher Nancy Fales Garrett and (oddly enough) my math teacher Barbara O’Rourke are the reason I’m a writer today.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

The hardest aspect of writing this book was sitting down on certain days to write or edit a scene that I’d spent a good amount of time suppressing so that it wouldn’t disrupt my daily life. I don’t hear a lot about ways that writing memoir can reignite certain feelings as if they were happening in the moment. But writing this stuff also acts as a sort of exposure therapy that I personally find incredibly valuable to integrating painful history into the present and continuing to move.

Before Famesick , I actually wrote an entire book of short stories that I scrapped. It wasn’t the right medium and I was hiding inside of it and writing stiffly—writing is always pleasurable for me, and I love taking on a new genre, so the experience of actually writing them was wonderful. But I realized that I had internalized all the chatter about my work (and, more importantly, the work of most female memoirists) because it was categorized as navel-gazing TMI. It was as if I was trying to prove I was a real writer and not just a diarist.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

This is always the hardest work a memoirist has to do—balancing honesty with the reality that it does effect people—people we love fiercely, or people we’ve loved in the past and who still occupy a very special status in our minds (a status that often means we are imagining what the might say or think about what we are choosing to share.) I have always felt a deep tug of war between the part of me that worries a great deal about other people and the part of me that is totally and utterly led by the work and what it’s asking for. It has created, at times, a deep tension that resulted in shame and guilt (emotions I am already predisposed to.)

But recently I’ve been more conscious that two things can be true at once—I can be full of love and concern and I can also feel confident that I didn’t write from a place of revenge, and that I made highly specific choices about what to include and what not to. Someone can dislike a portrayal even if it’s deeply loving, and sometimes people love a portrayal even though—or maybe because—it’s a bit thorny. Tone matters. Context matters. Intention and execution have to move forward, hand in hand.

As for sharing with people who are in the book, my first reader was my brother, followed by my parents, once my brother gave me some notes. My father said he’s traumatized (hehehe) from reading things no father should, and my mother gave me pages and pages of notes—all of which I took!

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

Tiger Tiger by Margaux Fragoso (may she rest in peace) was a huge inspiration. Our stories are not at all alike—unless you consider the ubiquity of sexual trauma a throughline—but the style she writes in is at once deeply present and confident and also very childlike. It really struck a chord with me. The word brave is overused these days, but she was brave.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

Someone out there is waiting for your story to come and save them. I really believe that. Some people think we all have one soulmate—I don’t believe that, but I do believe we have mirrors to our story and that writing attracts them.

On a logistical level, for people afraid to start—timed writing, setting a clock for a period you can bear and just removing the judgmental super ego—is deeply effective. You will find that whatever you have written is so much better than you were prepared for, and the editor in your head (or an actual editor!) can join the party later.

What do you love about writing?

Writing is total immersion—whether it’s a fictional universe or my own past, it takes me out of the anxiety of the day to day and I feel free. Sometimes when I watch people who really love to dance and they’re just smiling as they go—that’s how I feel about writing! Of course there are challenging and painful parts about everything, but for me it’s the safe and wide open space. I still can’t believe I get to do it for a job because I love it as much as when I was 8 and got my first desktop and started clacking away!

What frustrates you about writing?

It’s always challenging when you’re working on a project and the other people involved don’t share the vision. I can usually find a creatively exciting way to execute a note, but if the visions are too far apart and the work starts to feel baggy and unclear and…shitty? That makes me want to lay face down on a bath mat.

Also—post premature menopause (more on that in Famesick!) sometimes I can’t locate a word. I will lose my mind trying to locate a word!

What about writing surprises you?

Writing makes me feel like a continuous student—every single project requires something new from me. Sometimes it’s research into a world I don’t know about, sometimes it’s a genre that has new rules. But it’s always challenging, always expanding, always exciting.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

I have always been a nighttime writer, but adulthood sometimes requires that you’re awake in the morning (I know, what a drag.) So I’ve had to find creative workarounds to give myself the same sensation—which is why you’ll often find me writing in bed with my morning green tea and smoothie, or curled up there in the afternoon doing edits.

The hardest aspect of writing this book was sitting down on certain days to write or edit a scene that I’d spent a good amount of time suppressing so that it wouldn’t disrupt my daily life. I don’t hear a lot about ways that writing memoir can reignite certain feelings as if they were happening in the moment. But writing this stuff also acts as a sort of exposure therapy that I personally find incredibly valuable to integrating painful history into the present and continuing to move.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

Hobbies (or jobbies as I like to call them, even though I’ve been informed that’s a Scottish term for #2) are the most wonderful part of being human! And they provide a gust of creative energy and curiosity that sails the writing ship. Mine include: watercolor painting, interior design (lots of dog eared Arch Digest issues by my bed), animal rescue (I’m obsessed with my pigs, don’t get me started.)

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

This one took a lot out of me, for obvious and less obvious reasons—but I know that the minute I’m back on a TV or film set a book will suddenly be quietly taunting me. I would love to take a break from memoir for a minute (like, until I’m 80?) and try my hand at fiction, although I am shy to say that because it’s a form that I have so much reverence for. But messing up forms we have reverence for is also pretty cool :)