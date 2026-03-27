Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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E.C. Birdsall's avatar
E.C. Birdsall
1h

I call that feeling after writing a rough scene a “vulnerability hangover” and it can take me OUT but then weirdly it’s an exorcism, too and then I can get super energized to go back and revise it from shitty memory to visceral story. So OK I think we memoirists need an AWP panel on this phenomena and how best to pull those scenes out of us, get them on the page and make them into, like, art. Who’s with me?

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Peter Moore's avatar
Peter Moore
1h

Love the idea of memoir as exposure therapy to your past. And in my case I'm being heckled by the illustrations I drop into mine. The artist in me doesn't let the memoirist off the hook, which is either helpful or a sign of mental illness.

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