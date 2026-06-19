Lindsey Danis. Photo by Kristopher Johnson.

Lindsey Danis is the author of the narrative nonfiction travel book (Out) On the Road: The Radical Joy of Queer Travel (May 2026, Ig Publishing). Lindsey is also the founder of Queer Adventurers , an LGBTQ+ travel blog, and a freelance writer for travel, restaurant, and LGBTQ+ publications. Lindsey’s essays have appeared in AFAR, Longreads, Eater, and elsewhere, been recognized in Best American Travel Writing and anthologized in No Contact: Writers on Estrangement and Nourishing Resistance: Stories of Food, Protest, and Mutual Aid. Lindsey lives in the Hudson Valley with her partner and two dogs. When not writing, Lindsey can be found hiking, kayaking, or cooking.

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How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I’m 45 and I’ve been writing since I was a kid. I used to type out my favorite library books by hand on the old typewriter my mom kept around, so that should’ve been a clue!

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

(Out) On the Road: The Radical Joy of Queer Travel came out May 5.

What number book is this for you?

It’s my first published book. There’s a long backlist of novels that didn’t find homes, as is common for many writers!

(Out) On the Road: The Radical Joy of Queer Travel is an affirming, joyful guide to LGBTQ+ travel. Written with a blend of personal stories and practical advice, the book shows readers what’s possible when they stop hiding and start traveling on their own terms.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

I categorize it as narrative nonfiction, or more broadly as travel writing. It’s a mix of travel memoir personal stories, interviews and service journalism—insider tips on how to travel better gleaned from eight years of travel writing experience and interviews with queer travelers and experts.

I always have to clarify that my book is not a guidebook. There are no lists of recommended places to visit, itineraries, or other things that people expect when they hear “travel book.”

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

(Out) On the Road: The Radical Joy of Queer Travel is an affirming, joyful guide to LGBTQ+ travel. Written with a blend of personal stories and practical advice, the book shows readers what’s possible when they stop hiding and start traveling on their own terms.

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

A college professor told me to try to be anything else if at all possible, and if that turned out to be impossible, to be a writer. I spent my twenties simultaneously trying to get an MFA and to find a day job that was tolerable, and eventually found my way into freelance writing. I carved out a baseline of financial stability writing corporate blogs, then branched out to write about the things I was passionate about—food and travel. Once I started to weave my queer identity into these stories, they became much more interesting.

I placed a few early LGBTQ+ travel stories, and things started to happen. Editors emailed me requesting similar stories. Literary agents wanted to chat. I realized I was onto something, and spent a couple of years writing travel publications while ironing out the scope and format of my book. I’d been passionately committed to writing a travel memoir-in-essays, but after a weeklong writers residency spent drafting summaries and sample chapters, I realized that version of the story bored me!

That was crushing in the moment, but over time I arrived at gratitude. Setting aside the strictly personal version of the story made room for me to discover something more ambitious and interesting. (Out) On the Road isn’t the travel memoir I first envisioned, but it’s still a deeply personal book with a narrative arc built around my journeys.

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What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

Having queried before, I knew what I was in for. I also knew that my topic was niche, and that I’d have to do a lot of convincing to show a literary agent (and then an editor) that there was an audience for (Out) On the Road, and that I could reach them. I had a solid platform to stand on, with relevant bylines in all the major travel publications as well as literary journals, but I worked really hard in my book proposal to show that I knew the audience, that demand for this book was there, and in fact would only grow given that younger generations identify as queer at higher rates. My book proposal was really strong, and I got an agent from the first batch of queries I sent, so that was the easy part.

Since my book wasn’t a memoir, I was able to sell it on proposal. The hardest part for me was getting started. I had three completed chapters and solid outlines, but I still had to do research, find sources and conduct interviews–and of course, being a freelancer, I wasn’t about to start working on any of this until I had a signed contract in hand. Lol.

I wound up getting Covid, followed immediately by norovirus, so that cost me a good month of writing time. Once I dug into the writing and researching, the project found its rhythm. Before turning the manuscript in to my editor, I took oen final pass to ensure the book was in as good a shape as I could get it, and I’m so glad I did that, because the final book is very close to my vision for it.

The book is a mix of travel memoir personal stories, interviews and service journalism—insider tips on how to travel better gleaned from eight years of travel writing experience and interviews with queer travelers and experts. I always have to clarify that my book is not a guidebook. There are no lists of recommended places to visit, itineraries, or other things that people expect when they hear “travel book.”

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

My wife is included in many parts of the book, because we travel together so she’s usually there with me, part of the experience. She is a very private person. She’s not active on social media and she doesn’t want to have a public presence in any kind of way.

Because of this, I didn’t include personal or private details about her or our relationship. I let her read drafts of every chapter that she was in, so that she could see how she was being depicted and ask for changes, if desired. There was only one thing she asked me to take out.

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.)

Samantha Allen’s Real Queer America was a comp for (Out) On the Road,and inspired its earliest forms. While drafting, I read travel literature, including memoirs, to keep the magic of travel alive during long days of sitting in front of the screen. The Snow Leopard by Peter Matthiessen, Between Worlds by Inga Aksamit, and Written in the Waters by Tara Roberts were three of the books that grounded me in the power and possibility in travel.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

What most interests you about your story is not always what’s going to draw readers in. Rather than let that frustrate you, let it make things easier.

Decide up front what is most important to you. It might be telling your story for yourself or writing the book that serves the reader who needs it or finding the balance where both you and your readers are satisfied.

That sounds like a lot of upfront work and in my case it was, but once I was able to get there, it solved a lot of problems for me. Instead of guessing what belonged in my book, or writing and cutting a lot of extra material that wasn’t a fit, I had a clear path forward. And anything that interested me but wasn’t a fit for the book was a great potential off-book essay later on.

What do you love about writing?

The feeling of creative satisfaction when you’ve managed to get something down or solve a creative puzzle is like nothing else. Also, the community. Writers are generous and supportive of one another, and that creative support network keeps me going through the challenging moments.

What frustrates you about writing?

The marketing required is a big lift. I planned and prepared for my debut as much as possible, but it has taken away time that could be spent writing the next book, and it’s hard not to feel that as a loss.

What about writing surprises you?

Even when I feel most stuck, the solution is often right around the corner.

When I hit that wall, I have to get up from my desk and putter…water the garden, go for a walk, unload the diswasher. Something simple where my brain can wander. If I give myself that time away from the desk, without the pressure to return to writing, my subconscious will get to work on solving the craft problem for me. Then the solution arrives, and I rush back to my desk.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

As a younger writer, rituals and routines felt essential, but freelancing changed my perspective on that. When you have to write because you’re on a deadline, you learn to sit your butt in the chair and write, whetheror not you “feel like it.” You get words out, even if they’re not the right words. Then you make them better.

When I’m working on a project, I set specific timebound goals for that project, like writing for an hour a day or editing three chapters in a week. I have a pretty good sense of what I can handle without burning out; if you’re trying to hone that, We Need Your Art by Amie McNee is helpful.

Then once a year I try to take a creative retreat or residency, so I can have some unstructured thinking and writing time.

I’d been passionately committed to writing a travel memoir-in-essays, but after a weeklong writers residency spent drafting summaries and sample chapters, I realized that version of the story bored me! That was crushing in the moment, but over time I arrived at gratitude. Setting aside the strictly personal version of the story made room for me to discover something more ambitious and interesting.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

I cook, which can be creative or more of a task, depending on my mood. I take walks, and a lot of ideas will come to me there… newsletters and social posts, lines of dialogue for a scene I’m working on, new book ideas.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

(Out) On the Road came out of years of watching and analyzing trends, writing essays, and following (and contributing to) that conversation. As soon as I finished writing, I had to turn around and begin book promotion. I’m giving myself a mental break right now—time and space to explore ideas, research and daydream, and hit upon something that has the right combination of intrigue, timeliness, and alignment for me. Since I also write fiction, there are many novels I could work on in the meantime.