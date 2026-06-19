Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Stephanie Weaver's avatar
Stephanie Weaver
7h

So excited for this book to be out and find its audience!

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Epstein Irwin's avatar
Epstein Irwin
8h

Thank you. What strikes me is the balance between all your focused intentionality and the joy of just traveling the open road openly. Both substantial.

But “Oy Vey” categorization. What a drag it is and it’s getting worse all the time.

I’m a straight old man who loves travel. Not travel guides. I’m glad yours isn’t—for you and for me. What would I do with a list of queer-friendly bars in Kathmandu? But I’d loved to read your book.

The categorization and subcategorizations of memoirs makes me crazy. The latest is “family estrangement memoirs”. WTF? Aren’t all memoirs and travel books in some sense family estrangement? Even both Durrell’s.

?

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