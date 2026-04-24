Kaitlyn Teer. Photo by Kristina Gray.

Kaitlyn Teer is the senior editor for Cup of Jo ’s weekly newsletter, Big Salad . She has taught writing at Western Washington University and lives in Bellingham, Washington, with her husband and two kids. You can find her on Instagram and Substack , if you’d like.

--

How old are you, and for how long have you been writing?

I’m 37 and have been writing for as long as I’ve been reading. I remember typing up some poems in Curlz MT to send to a poet who visited my elementary school. He wrote a kind letter back, but it was clear—even to me, a 7-year-old—that he did not think my rhyming couplets were very good!

What’s the title of your latest book, and when was it published?

My debut essay collection is Little Apocalypses: Essays on Motherhood, Climate Change, and Hope at the End of the World, and it came out April 14.

What number book is this for you?

My first!

Little Apocalypses is about the existential predicament of parenting on a planet in crisis. At its heart is the shocking question my daughter asked me one morning: “Do we bike to preschool or else the planet will die?” These essays reimagine the stories we tell about motherhood and the end of the world and insist on the power of caregiving to carve a different path forward.

How do you categorize your book—as a memoir, memoir-in-essays, essay collection, creative nonfiction, graphic memoir, autofiction—and why?

An essay collection. Each essay approaches the intersection of motherhood and climate change from a different angle and the book can be read sequentially, or not.

What is the “elevator pitch” for your book?

Little Apocalypses is about the existential predicament of parenting on a planet in crisis. At its heart is the shocking question my daughter asked me one morning: “Do we bike to preschool or else the planet will die?” These essays reimagine the stories we tell about motherhood and the end of the world and insist on the power of caregiving to carve a different path forward.

What’s the back story of this book including your origin story as a writer? How did you become a writer, and how did this book come to be?

In my mid-20s, I earned my MFA and some ten years later am now publishing my first book. A dear poet-friend and I joke that, when it comes to our writing careers, we’re a bit like those periodical cicadas that spend a decade or more underground before crawling out—it’s taken us a while to emerge!

After my daughter was born, in 2018, I started writing about motherhood and climate change, how postpartum anxiety merged with climate anxiety, and the guilt I felt when I failed to perform green motherhood. I published a few of those essays in literary journals. Several years later, after having my second child, I developed a column at Catapult, called Mother of All Messes. I wanted to explore questions like, how is a changing climate, changing parenting? And, what could I truthfully tell my children about hope?

We published a couple installments before the online magazine was shuttered. Only then did I start looking at the remaining essays I’d sketched out, and began to think more seriously about shaping them into a book proposal.

Memorably, when I was seeking representation, my now-agent Nicole Cunningham happened to read my proposal just as wildfire smoke had turned the skies in New York apocalyptically orange. Her own son was an infant at the time, and she was grappling with many of the same questions. From our very first conversation about the book, I knew she just got it.

What were the hardest aspects of writing this book and getting it published?

I’d heard that essay collections are notoriously challenging to publish, and this was an essay collection about parenting and climate change. It was the kind of book that I (and many of my friends) wanted to read, so I knew there was an audience, but I worried it’d be a difficult sell. I feel so fortunate that my editor at Harper Perennial, Kirby Sandmeyer, believed in this project and was so enthusiastic about taking on an essay collection. As for the hardest aspect of writing the book, I had a time frame of one year to write the manuscript. Since I was also working part-time and parenting, managing my time was key.

How did you handle writing about real people in your life? Did you use real or changed names and identifying details? Did you run passages or the whole book by people who appear in the narrative? Did you make changes they requested?

I decided not to include the names of my family and friends in the book, mainly to create some distance between the characters on the page and the people I’m lucky enough to know and love in my everyday life. Our kids are still so young that I couldn’t run passages by them, but I shared drafts with my husband and a few trusted friends. In addition to my personal narrative, I also interviewed many brilliant mothers who are climate scientists, therapists, and activists, and they were all so generous in sharing their stories and insights.

After my daughter was born, in 2018, I started writing about motherhood and climate change, how postpartum anxiety merged with climate anxiety, and the guilt I felt when I failed to perform green motherhood. I published a few of those essays in literary journals. Several years later, after having my second child, I developed a column at Catapult, called “Mother of All Messes.” I wanted to explore questions like, how is a changing climate, changing parenting? And, what could I truthfully tell my children about hope?

Who is another writer you took inspiration from in producing this book? Was it a specific book, or their whole body of work? (Can be more than one writer or book.

I’ve always admired Eula Biss’s On Immunity for its potent blend of lyricism, personal narrative, and research. In Biss’s hands a new mother’s decision to vaccinate her child prompts wide-ranging investigations into the metaphors, mythology, science, and history of immunization. It’s such a beautiful and compelling book about public health and what we owe our children and each other. What I find most inspiring in Biss’s approach to writing about motherhood is that she counts thinkers like Rachel Carson and Susan Sontag among her conversation partners, placing them alongside her discussions with family and friends.

What advice would you give to aspiring writers looking to publish a book like yours, who are maybe afraid, or intimidated by the process?

When I first started thinking of this project as a book, I realized that, even though I’d studied creative writing and worked in academia and media, I’d never actually read a book proposal. To me, it was an entirely unfamiliar genre. Perhaps unsurprisingly, that made writing one a challenge! I feel grateful that a friend shared her proposal with me, so I had at least one example. Then, after signing with my agent, she shared other examples and offered such helpful feedback for revision. But, in hindsight, I’d have felt less intimidated by the process from the start if I’d taken a workshop or online course on writing book proposals.

What do you love about writing?

I’m a lyric essayist at heart and get way too excited about working with language and experimenting with syntactic symbolism and sonic texture. I love when a phrase just absolutely sparks, especially right before some white space.

What frustrates you about writing?

Fran Lebowitz once told the Paris Review, “I write so slowly that I could write in my own blood without hurting myself.” I’m not that slow, but honestly, I get it. It’s why I worried about how parenting would affect my writing. Turns out, becoming a mother has given me more to say than ever before, just less time in which to say it! Anyone who has taken on a caregiving role, knows that control over your time becomes more unpredictable. So, I’ve had to learn to write more efficiently, including how to solve craft problems that previously would have caused me to stall out completely.

What about writing surprises you?

I typically start writing with a loose hunch that a bunch of things are connected—a scene, some research, a central image or metaphor, a big question, some literary criticism—but I never know exactly how the pieces are going to fit together until they do. While writing this manuscript, I’d revisit my book proposal before starting to draft the next essay. Rereading the chapter overview, I’d have this feeling like, who thought this was a good idea? At the start of an essay, I’m never quite sure I can pull it off, and over the course of the writing process, it’s a surprise and a delight when I discover that maybe I can.

Does your writing practice involve any kind of routine, or writing at specific times?

I prefer to write in the early morning hours. Even as a college student, I couldn’t pull off all-nighters. Instead, I’d get some sleep and set my alarm for 3:00 a.m. I’ve practiced morning pages for years and love starting the day with a quiet house, a hot cup of coffee, and my notebook. Now that I’m a parent, those moments often feel like a race against the clock. I’m always listening for the creak of the bedroom door that tells me my children are awake and ready to cuddle. When I’m writing on a deadline, I try to protect the earliest part of my work day for the most creatively demanding tasks and save administrative stuff, like replying to emails, for the afternoons.

Memorably, when I was seeking representation, my now-agent Nicole Cunningham happened to read my proposal just as wildfire smoke had turned the skies in New York apocalyptically orange. Her own son was an infant at the time, and she was grappling with many of the same questions. From our very first conversation about the book, I knew she just got it.

Do you engage in any other creative pursuits, professionally or for fun? Are there non-writing activities you consider to be “writing” or supportive of your process?

I find the experience of sitting and knitting so soothing as to be almost contemplative—and, in that sense, it is supportive of my writing. Keeping my hands busy allows my mind to settle and sometimes leads to flashes of insight. Knitting has also shown me how essential momentum is to the creative process. It’s the gradual accumulation of knots and the forward and backward negotiation of steady progress, unraveling to fix a mistake and starting over from there. If I want to finish a project, I have to pick up my knitting needles everyday, even just for five minutes, which is just as true for my writing projects.

What’s next for you? Do you have another book planned, or in the works?

Yes! But first I’m looking forward to taking some time off this summer to hang out with my kids and spend long weekends camping in our favorite places. Then, I can’t wait to get back to work this fall.