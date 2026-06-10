Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Dixie Westbrook's avatar
Dixie Westbrook
11h

Love this!

Once in the early 80’s I met what was likely the biggest “hick” in my life. He was from Queens but was currently living in Dallas. He had taken the Greyhound from Dallas to downtown Denton (25 miles up I-35) to see Golden Triangle Mall. He looked like Nora Dunn’s character, Pat, with dark curly head and a western, pearl snapped shirt. My boyfriend and I I gave him a ride the rest of the way to the mall and learned that he had been forced out of his rent controlled apartment in Queens where he had lived his whole life. He asked himself where he should go next and decided that since he loved two things - country music and shopping malls - the obvious choice was Dallas, TX. Although he picked well on those two items, he was unprepared for the necessary driving.

I think about him often. I hope he found all the joy he was looking for. Maybe he headed back to Queens or maybe learned to drive. Or maybe found joy to rely on the kindness or strangers and Uber.

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R.W. Perkins's avatar
R.W. Perkins
9h

This is exactly the kind of writing I signed up for Substack to read. Love this!

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