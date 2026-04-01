Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Epstein Irwin's avatar
Epstein Irwin
5d

Glad you gave up being “Pathologically nice” but I loved your starting a sentence with it.

As to Lou, years ago my son Dan, my late friend George and I were having lunch together in “the Village”. Lou Reed and Laurie Anderson were at a nearby table.

When lunch was over Dan asked the waiter “Where’s the loo?” Lou looking up, looked half pleased, half scared. Do you think that’s the kind of New York moment he meant? I wouldn’t think so.

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John Kaufmann's avatar
John Kaufmann
4d

So true. You begin to think that the sense data that confronts you when you walk onto the street in the city is oxygen. You can't believe that you could live elsewhere. They you leave and you find it is not that bad. Then you go back to visit and you think, 'How could I have ever lived here?'

Many people move when they have kids. When you have children, your gaze turns inward. What happens inside your home becomes more important. You have less need of the life-support system of the streets.

When we left the city, we moved to a town north of it, on the Hudson. I felt like the presence of the river provided a link. I told my eight-year old son, 'We will buy kayaks'. We bought kayaks. I never paddled to the city - but having them cushioned the transition.

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