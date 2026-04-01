The Author in one of her many New York City apartments, 1996.

It was 1995; the film, Blue in the Face came out, starring a panoply of celebrities I adored. Mesmerized, I studied Lou Reed’s expression as he explained why he could never leave New York.

“I’m not afraid of somebody running at me with a knife. I’m afraid of nothing ever happening!” His eyes widened, like he’d surprised himself with the revelation.

Yes, I thought, sitting in my mother’s house in New Jersey, my guitar across my lap.

* * *

That fall, my father’s third cancer surgery came at us quick. At 22, I was a restless young adult anxious to start my post-college life. With a self-centered eye on my future, I didn’t recognize my father’s health status for the death sentence it was, and once he seemed to have regained some strength, I brought up my plans to move to New York City.

“Yes, you should go and live your life,” he said, as if reading from a script.

“I’ll come home on weekends,” I said, jumping up and down.

He died nine days later on a Sunday night, my younger brother and me at his side.

* * *

Back in New York, the fog of my father’s death mostly lifted. City life did its best work, offering distraction, but I soon realized that if my plan was to write songs and make it big, I needed low-commitment/high paying work. My constant side-gig became survival.

I registered with a temp agency, which most notably landed me a month-long job at the Bermuda Department of Tourism. There, I was the youngest, greenest and whitest person in a room full of older, experienced Black employees, and nobody wanted to talk to me.

Pathologically nice and unable to endure a month in social isolation, I spent the weeks busting my butt and ingratiating myself to my boss. It appeared to have worked, so much so, that on the day that O.J. Simpson was declared innocent, she embraced me, her grip like a vise, before wheeling out a cake from the back room that read ‘Not Guilty!’

If a place can teach, the classroom of New York was doing the important work of half-raising me, because more than the verdict came as a shock. It was within that environment that I first understood in my heart how important it was to so many Black people to see another Black man not convicted.

Chronically poor and hungry, I downed my piece of cake.

* * *

Life moved with what felt like sweeping motions, while also not moving much at all. I temped by day and played music by night, tirelessly, for years, and after many more years I was arguably getting tired. One of my bands played the Lilith Fair and another had landed an indie record deal, both big breaks for me that implied an ascent in the music industry. These badges were actually not harbingers, but would serve, in retrospect, as pinnacles within a chronically local-level career.

Meanwhile, simply existing in New York required perpetual motion and an ability to transpose skills on a dime to fit any job that paid well. A decade in, I’d been around the scene long enough to see that most of the old-school New York musicians, those ten-to-twenty years my senior, were embittered casualties of rent-hikes and sweeping gentrification, now the hallmarks of a city in which we considered ourselves lucky to still reside. Who could last the longest? Who had a marketable skill that would allow them to keep affording city life? Who had the cheapest sublet, or a partner with whom to share rent, or—better yet—a partner with a “real job”? Most of us slogged it out, barely better off than when we’d first arrived, and I was among that camp. A willing worker and chronic under-earner, I was always on the lookout for a shortcut, so I gave up day jobs to tend bar.

The Author in 2000, doing the same thing in another New York City apartment.

Bartending is a vocation that, in my experience, elicited one of two reactions from others: a bizarre reverence, or the pearl-clutching judgment usually reserved for sex workers. I had earned neither, but I had more in common with the sex workers, my job being to provide a good experience—no matter what I really felt—for money. This, for better or worse, is a native state for me, having grown up the child of an emotionally constipated alcoholic. In New York City, night after night, I listened to customers tell me stories of their days, their victories, their bad luck, their need to re-locate, their love troubles, their jokes, their sadnesses, their obsessions, and of course, their invitations.

Simply existing in New York required perpetual motion and an ability to transpose skills on a dime to fit any job that paid well. A decade in, I’d been around the scene long enough to see that most of the old-school New York musicians, those ten-to-twenty years my senior, were embittered casualties of rent-hikes and sweeping gentrification, now the hallmarks of a city in which we considered ourselves lucky to still reside. Who could last the longest? Who had a marketable skill that would allow them to keep affording city life? Who had the cheapest sublet, or a partner with whom to share rent, or—better yet—a partner with a “real job”?

“Oh, I can’t, I’m sorry!” I chirped, my smile flashing through gritted teeth. Indignantly aflame, what I was really saying was, This is my fucking job! What makes you think I would ever choose to spend my free time with you?

Who was bitter now?

* * *

As it goes, I never noticed the depths until I was in over my head. New York City had all but consumed me, but at least I now I lived alone—my only proof of adulthood—in a peaceful, one-bedroom apartment on the top-floor of a falling-apart, pre-war, rent-stabilized building. I was as settled as I’d ever been in my apartment, just around the corner from Auggie’s (Harvey Keitel) Te-Amo Cigar joint—the featured South Slope location of Lou Reed’s movie. Post film, the space had been transformed into a tiny cafe where I regularly sat with a coffee, looking out the window at the same corner that Auggie had looked upon day after day. Our lives were similar, his and mine; we interacted with mostly the same eccentric characters on a regular basis. Occasionally, something thrilling transpired—a noteworthy actor, a dramatic love twist—but overall, our lives were stagnant. In my thus-far twelve-year tenure I’d had a few long-term boyfriends but no lasting partner to speak of, each one being “the one” until they weren’t. I’d had career highlights without the career, interspersed with music tours and late nights in bars either playing or serving alcohol, and all of this in nurturing service of my real relationship — my marriage to New York City, which had alienated me from any normal existence by cradling my fear within its loving, chaotic arms.

What’s next? I wondered. With Lou Reed dead now for four years, I dared to ask myself this atomic question. What other landscape could possibly absorb me like New York had? To what “normal place” might my strangely acquired life-skills translate? What were they, anyway?

I visualized parks, lakes, trees, grass, quiet. Maybe I could do quiet, I thought, anxiously, while trying to ignore the voice in my head, the one asking the real questions.

What if nothing ever happens?

What if I’m Lou Reed?

* * *

Five years later, now with a partner and two small children, I left my one bedroom apartment behind. For six months following, I moved through New Haven, Connecticut in a state of disorientation. What was with the obtuse robot at the big-box grocery store? Why were people on the neighborhood Facebook page posting love notes to one-another? What exactly are the rules that govern driving in a strip-mall parking lot? Hanging in suspension, I didn’t yet belong where I was, but another problem presented itself; I no longer recognized myself as a city-dweller.

There was nothing notable about the day it happened. In fact, it was remarkably un-notable. I stared out at the empty cul-de-sac beside my house on a cold, February day, its gray such a monotone that it erased any discernible line between the sky and road below it. I felt a lift; the invisible, unnameable weight that I had carried for years, and that had accompanied me out of the city, dissolved. I stood up, lighter.

I thought, I’m here.