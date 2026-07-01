Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Bette's avatar
Bette
4h

Loved this essay, thank you. I think you're absolutely right about this -- "I’m afraid that once I exit this highway, there won’t be another on-ramp." At almost 60, if you do take the exit ramp, you're not getting back on the same highway. You might find other roads to travel, but things will be different.

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MUTHR, FCKD's avatar
MUTHR, FCKD
3h

Go @AbbyAltenSchwartz! A great piece that describes the weird liminal space so many of us occupy. When you're a gerbil used to running on a wheel, it's hard to get off.

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