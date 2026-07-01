Abby Alten Schwartz on the beach by her new Jersey Shore home—where she doesn’t yet spend enough time.

I pour a cup of coffee and gaze out my sliding glass doors to the expanse of beach ten stories below. Three months after selling my house in the Philly suburbs and downsizing to a condo at the Jersey Shore, I still say to my husband, “I can’t believe we live here.”

This move was my reset—a chance to downshift my work-comes-first mindset and have more fun. With it came a plan to devote more time to my creative writing, dive into the books I’ve been stockpiling, finally break out the art supplies I’ve barely touched in decades.

Instead, though, I turn from the view, pick up my mug, and head into my windowless home office, where I’ll work for the next nine hours.

“Oh, you still work?”

Several people in my condo have asked me this. Since making the transition from weekend visits to full-time living, we’ve met other year-round residents, a few long retired, who assumed we were retired, too.

I’m 59 and have been employed full-time since I was 21. I started in advertising as an art director for two Philadelphia agencies. I loved the humor, camaraderie, and competitive spirit of the creative department, especially when brainstorming together. I regularly veered into the copywriters’ lane, where nothing felt more gratifying than drafting the winning headline.

Those post-college years were when I began to bloom, gaining confidence in my ideas and the courage to present them out loud. Some of that confidence was instilled by my dad, an art director who was legendary in our region. Of the four kids in our family, only I shared this part of his life.

From a young age, my dad taught me layout design and told me I had talent. While I was in college, he closed his ad agency to run the in-house advertising department of a major health insurance company, and once I started working, sent me freelance projects on the side. When he needed to hire a second-in-command, he insisted I was the only one he’d trust in the role.

My new job came with a pay bump, a small staff, and a side of nepo-baby imposter syndrome it took me years to shake. But I worked hard and, after my dad retired, stayed on and proved myself to the succession of bosses who followed. By the time I accepted I was right for the role, it was no longer right for me.

So at 34, I launched my own business doing graphic design and copywriting for hospitals and healthcare systems. I had missed doing hands-on creative work in my previous managerial job, but I had a stronger motive for going solo. My young daughter had been diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, and I wanted to be there for her without asking anyone’s permission.

Walking away from a six-figure paycheck and fully-paid health benefits was counterintuitive, to put it mildly. But self-employment held the promise of control, something I ached for while navigating a frighteningly precarious illness. I told my self-employed husband, who was gamely supportive despite wondering if I’d lost my mind, “Give me a year. If I can’t make this work, I’ll take another job.”

Twenty-five years later, I’m still my own boss. The flexibility to make my own hours panned out. But much about freelance work—like client budgets and priorities—remains unpredictable and beyond my control. Ironically, it’s my own white-knuckled grip on the wheel that makes a work-life balance so tough to pull off.

I admire Gen Z for pushing back against grind culture, but that’s a concept my Gen X brain can’t compute. For decades, I’ve equated busyness with safety, productivity with worthiness. A schedule packed with deadlines reassured me the work would continue, money would flow, my services were valued. I mattered.

Over the years, I’d shifted away from design to lean fully into writing, adapting my services to survive changes in my industry. Resilience was my ultimate creative flex. More than bullet points on a resume, my agility, drive, and ability to support my family were indelibly woven into my identity, which I proudly wore like a superhero’s cape. What I didn’t see coming was that my identity was about to undergo a seismic shift….

My mind constantly measured and compared. “I’d rather be stressed by too much work than not enough,” I’d repeat, as if those were my only options. I’d shake the trees, saying yes to more, thinking, “Give it all to me,” even as my ambition swallowed my weekends and resentment crept in.

My husband first raised the idea of moving to the shore six years ago. At the time, it felt unfathomable. Our daughter, a college senior, still lived with us. What about our dog, our house, our friends?

“Not now; in a few years,” he added.

It was a month into the pandemic and I was too consumed with the present to plan for the future. My hospital clients had shut down all marketing projects, and I’d quickly pivoted to helping their overwhelmed communications teams.

Over the years, I’d shifted away from design to lean fully into writing, adapting my services to survive changes in my industry. Resilience was my ultimate creative flex. More than bullet points on a resume, my agility, drive, and ability to support my family were indelibly woven into my identity, which I proudly wore like a superhero’s cape.

What I didn’t see coming was that my identity was about to undergo a seismic shift. In April 2020, I stumbled onto The Isolation Journals, an online project launched by writer Suleika Jaouad. Each morning, she emailed a writing prompt and invited us to share our work in a private Facebook group. TIJ was where I honed my personal writing voice. It also became my gateway to other communities of memoirists, journalists, and literary writers. While the rest of the world was shutting down, mine was simultaneously expanding.

I took Zoom classes, pitched editors, landed bylines, and started a memoir. I was a whirlwind, giddy with the effervescence of new love, fully entranced by this unexpected source of creative inspiration, validation, and friendship. I devoted Fridays to “my” writing, unconcerned that my corporate clients were cutting budgets and reaching out less often.

Then, one day, I realized I had no client work in the pipeline and my stomach flipped in fear. Facing deep financial losses, the healthcare landscape—my primary source of income—had eroded. I’d been too busy flirting with my crush to heed the warning signs.

I tucked my tail between my legs, relinquished my Fridays, and coaxed my dormant business back to life. I emailed clients I hadn’t spoken to in months, pitched leads long cold, and met weekly with an accountability buddy. A year later, I had steady work once more, along with a thriving relationship with a top-tier client. With shaky relief, I promised to never again take my paying work for granted.

Months after my husband suggested downsizing to our condo, The Isolation Journals prompted us to describe a day in the life of our dreams.

Suddenly, I could see it.

My morning would unfold with a walk or breakfast with a friend. I’d return home for coffee on my balcony, the rhythmic ocean waves hushing the voice that used to whisper, “Are you doing enough?” Relaxed, I’d go inside to write. First some client work, then my own creative writing, revising my memoir or playing with a new flash fiction piece. Later, I’d close my laptop, maybe grab a beach chair and head outside. Feet in the sand, sun low in the sky, I’d luxuriate in the pleasure of a good book and a stretch of time with no distractions.

Absent in this fantasy was the drumbeat of stress and competition. No pressure to be busier than my peers, to earn more than last month, to feed the pipeline like coal in a furnace.

Rereading that dreamy journal entry today, I wonder why easing off the gas feels so scary. It’s not just about finances or losing my identity, though both contribute to my discomfort. The simplest answer is this: I’m afraid that once I exit this highway, there won’t be another on-ramp. I’m not ready to yield this space I’ve worked so hard to claim.

As I make peace with my desire to keep working, I realize that the grind mentality that fueled me for decades no longer aligns with my current reality. I’ve much to show for those years: experience, knowledge, marketable skills, and a habit of squirreling away for the future, just as my dad taught me when I took my first job at 21. That habit is finally paying off. According to my financial advisor, I have the breathing room to recalibrate my workweek without jeopardizing the nest egg I’m still building.

My brain now needs to catch up. So I tell myself to drop the hustle and trust in the ebb and flow of work. That I’m free to pour my energy, ambition, and creativity into the projects and collaborations that excite me the most. And to fire my internal HR director, that humorless priss.

On this sun-filled Friday morning, I stroll our local farmer’s market with my husband, pet every dog we see, and buy a crusty loaf of sourdough we will slather with butter and eat standing in our kitchen. I will answer emails, schedule meetings, and write for an hour or two before venturing out to the beach with my new pal, John Steinbeck.

“Oh, you still work?”

Yes. I’m a writer. And I love it.