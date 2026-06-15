Readers,

Last week I was traveling, and didn’t have time to read everyone’s essays. So this week’s edition of “Memoir Monday” is crowd-sourced.

I’m considering making this a monthly thing, just to lighten my load a bit. Running Memoir Land five days a week, plus Oldster Magazine, is a lot of work. If you enjoy what I’m doing here, or find it find it valuable, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

I offer you this “open thread” in which I invite all of you to recommend personal essays you have enjoyed—recently, or ever. I’ll broaden the topic this week, and invite you to also (or instead) share your favorite memoirs (as in books).

In the comments tell us:

What have been your favorite personal essays lately? What are your all-time favorite essays, published at any time? How about book-length memoirs? Include the titles, author names, and publications associated with each of them, and if there’s a link you can share, please add that, too. You can share as many as you want. ***If you’d like to include one personal essay or memoir of your own, make sure you also include at least one by someone else.***

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Thanks for filling in for me this week. I’ll be back Monday, June 22nd with another regular edition of the Memoir Monday weekly personal essay roundup.

- Sari Botton

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