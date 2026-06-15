Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Helen Landalf's avatar
Helen Landalf
2h

I love the full-length memoir "Honeymoon at Sea" by Jennifer Silva Redmond of Editor on Board: https://editoronboard.substack.com/

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Carole Duff's avatar
Carole Duff
1h

Recently, the winner of Hippocampus Magazine's short-short flash contest, Socks, by Joe Kapitan: https://www.hippocampusmagazine.com/2026/05/socks-by-joe-kapitan/

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