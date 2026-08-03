Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Danna Schmidt's avatar
Danna Schmidt
1d

Debra Gwartney's essay in The Sun this month. 🔥

https://www.thesunmagazine.org/articles/608-believe-me

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Parker Jin's avatar
Parker Jin
21h

Hello! Is it okay to shamelessly plug my own essay? I'm so proud of this piece! <3 Thank you Sari for giving us this space to share some of our favorite essays! https://www.hobartpulp.com/web_features/meet-cute

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