Which Have Been Your Favorite Personal Essays Published in 2025?
A crowd-sourced edition of "Memoir Monday."
Readers,
As I mentioned in last week’s “Memoir Monday” roundup, this week’s edition is crowd-sourced—something I do occasionally, whether I’m traveling, or caught up in the holiday shuffle.
I invite all of you to comment with the personal essays that have moved YOU the most in 2025.
So, in the comments tell me:
What have been your favorite personal essays published in 2025? Include the titles, author names, and publications associated with each of them, and if there’s a link you can share, please add that, too. You can share as many as you want. ***If you’d like to include ONE personal essay of your own, make sure you also include at least one by someone else.***
Thanks for taking the ropes this week! I’ll be back on Monday, January 5th with another regular edition of the Memoir Monday weekly personal essay roundup.
Hi! I'd LOVE to nominate this incredible essay about love and music from Michael A. Gonzales, called "I Want You Back." I was so moved by it! https://oldster.substack.com/p/i-want-you-back
And if I may be so bold, I was so honored and happy when you published (and reran) my essay about my life in NYC restaurants, called "You Are Where You Eat." https://memoirland.substack.com/p/you-are-where-you-eat-c3c
Thanks for all you do to elevate voices here, Sari! Happy New Year! x
Here's one: Zeeva Bukai's "A Mizrahi Story" in JUDITH magazine: https://judithmagazine.substack.com/p/a-mizrahi-story