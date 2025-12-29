Readers,

As I mentioned in last week’s “Memoir Monday” roundup, this week’s edition is crowd-sourced—something I do occasionally, whether I’m traveling, or caught up in the holiday shuffle.

I invite all of you to comment with the personal essays that have moved YOU the most in 2025.

So, in the comments tell me:

What have been your favorite personal essays published in 2025? Include the titles, author names, and publications associated with each of them, and if there’s a link you can share, please add that, too. You can share as many as you want. ***If you’d like to include ONE personal essay of your own, make sure you also include at least one by someone else.***

Thanks for taking the ropes this week! I’ll be back on Monday, January 5th with another regular edition of the Memoir Monday weekly personal essay roundup.

- Sari Botton

