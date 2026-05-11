Readers,

This week I’ve been caught up in a family medical emergency that has left me very little time to read essays submitted for the Memoir Monday essay roundup—or do much of anything other than caretaking.

I always enjoy reading these submissions and putting together this weekly compendium. But the past several days it’s been impossible.

Instead I offer you this “open thread” in which I invite all of you to recommend personal essays you have enjoyed—recently, or ever. I’ll broaden the topic this week, and invite you to also (or instead) share your favorite memoirs (as in books).

In the comments tell us:

What have been your favorite personal essays lately? What are your all-time favorite essays, published at any time? How about book-length memoirs? Include the titles, author names, and publications associated with each of them, and if there’s a link you can share, please add that, too. You can share as many as you want. ***If you’d like to include one personal essay or memoir of your own, make sure you also include at least one by someone else.***

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Thanks for filling in for me this week. I’ll be back Monday, May 18th with another regular edition of the Memoir Monday weekly personal essay roundup.

- Sari Botton

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