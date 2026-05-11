Which Have Been Your Favorite Personal Essays Lately—Or Ever?
A crowd-sourced "Memoir Monday" while I'm away.
Readers,
This week I’ve been caught up in a family medical emergency that has left me very little time to read essays submitted for the Memoir Monday essay roundup—or do much of anything other than caretaking.
I always enjoy reading these submissions and putting together this weekly compendium. But the past several days it’s been impossible.
Instead I offer you this “open thread” in which I invite all of you to recommend personal essays you have enjoyed—recently, or ever. I’ll broaden the topic this week, and invite you to also (or instead) share your favorite memoirs (as in books).
In the comments tell us:
What have been your favorite personal essays lately? What are your all-time favorite essays, published at any time? How about book-length memoirs? Include the titles, author names, and publications associated with each of them, and if there’s a link you can share, please add that, too. You can share as many as you want. ***If you’d like to include one personal essay or memoir of your own, make sure you also include at least one by someone else.***
Thanks for filling in for me this week. I’ll be back Monday, May 18th with another regular edition of the Memoir Monday weekly personal essay roundup.
Memoir Land is a reader-supported publication that pays contributors for original writing. It publishes five days weekly, with only Thursday’s writing prompts pay-walled. To support this work, become a paid subscriber.
I wish I had a link to this but Martha Grover’s book THE END OF MY CAREER is an all time favorite and there’s an essay in there about how she worked for a private investigator that I think about all the time. It is a crime that it’s not available as a standalone essay and I wish her work was better known because I love everything she writes.
Well, I woke up this morning thinking about Jia Tolentino's fabulous essay about losing her religion and the history of the Houston rap scene. https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2019/05/27/losing-religion-and-finding-ecstasy-in-houston