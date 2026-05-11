Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Tove Danovich's avatar
Tove Danovich
16h

I wish I had a link to this but Martha Grover’s book THE END OF MY CAREER is an all time favorite and there’s an essay in there about how she worked for a private investigator that I think about all the time. It is a crime that it’s not available as a standalone essay and I wish her work was better known because I love everything she writes.

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1 reply by Sari Botton
Sarah Orman's avatar
Sarah Orman
16h

Well, I woke up this morning thinking about Jia Tolentino's fabulous essay about losing her religion and the history of the Houston rap scene. https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2019/05/27/losing-religion-and-finding-ecstasy-in-houston

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