Which Have Been Your Favorite Personal Essays Lately—Or Ever?
A crowd-sourced "Memoir Monday" while I'm away leading a workshop.
Readers,
As I mentioned in last week’s “Memoir Monday” roundup, I’m at the Southern Vermont Writers’ Conference this week leading an essay writing workshop, and short on time to read personal essays. So I thought this might be a good opportunity for an “open thread,” in which I invite all of you to comment with the personal essays that have moved YOU the most—recently, or ever. This has worked well during other weeks I was away.
So, in the comments tell me:
What have been your favorite personal essays lately? What are your all-time favorite essays, published at any time? Include the titles, author names, and publications associated with each of them, and if there’s a link you can share, please add that, too. You can share as many as you want. ***If you’d like to include one personal essay of your own, make sure you also include at least one by someone else.***
Thanks for filling in for me this week while I’m away! I’ll be back Monday, April 20th with another regular edition of the Memoir Monday weekly personal essay roundup.
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Tatiana Schlossberg, in the New Yorker.
I’m sure I’m not the first person to think of this one, but Amanda Peet’s recent essay in the New Yorker is one of the best I’ve read in a while: https://www.newyorker.com/culture/the-weekend-essay/my-season-of-ativan.