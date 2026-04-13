Readers,

As I mentioned in last week’s “Memoir Monday” roundup, I’m at the Southern Vermont Writers’ Conference this week leading an essay writing workshop, and short on time to read personal essays. So I thought this might be a good opportunity for an “open thread,” in which I invite all of you to comment with the personal essays that have moved YOU the most—recently, or ever. This has worked well during other weeks I was away.

So, in the comments tell me:

What have been your favorite personal essays lately? What are your all-time favorite essays, published at any time? Include the titles, author names, and publications associated with each of them, and if there’s a link you can share, please add that, too. You can share as many as you want. ***If you’d like to include one personal essay of your own, make sure you also include at least one by someone else.***

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Thanks for filling in for me this week while I’m away! I’ll be back Monday, April 20th with another regular edition of the Memoir Monday weekly personal essay roundup.

- Sari Botton

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