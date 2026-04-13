Memoir Land

Memoir Land

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Judith Weston's avatar
Judith Weston
3h

Tatiana Schlossberg, in the New Yorker.

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Marcelle C's avatar
Marcelle C
3h

I’m sure I’m not the first person to think of this one, but Amanda Peet’s recent essay in the New Yorker is one of the best I’ve read in a while: https://www.newyorker.com/culture/the-weekend-essay/my-season-of-ativan.

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