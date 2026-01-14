Memoir Land

Memoir Land

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jayne Says's avatar
Jayne Says
Jan 14

Thank you Emily. Your family's rituals for grief are so beautiful, and I'm sure you feel it at a deeper level to have shared them. It's so amazing that your family has held onto these meaningful traditions through so much suffering. That gives me hope.

Reply
Share
Diane Birnbaumer's avatar
Diane Birnbaumer
Jan 14

Emily: My attention span these days is short and I often read the first several sentences of basically anything I read and move on. Your writing and ability to articulate the nuances of grief pulled my eyes along to the very end, opening both my heart and mind. Thank you so much for this piece. I just purchased your book (bookshop.org!). I wish you the best.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sari Botton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture