Memoir Land

Memoir Land

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
patricia mccormick's avatar
patricia mccormick
18m

This is so life-affirming! And makes me feel a surprising tenderness toward my own scars. Also reminds me of the way Diego Rivera adored Frida's scars. If only we could all have that affection for our incursions.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Epstein Irwin's avatar
Epstein Irwin
1h

You two and your clear-eyed, courageous and life-affirming response to cancer reminds me so of my late wife Fran’s thirty-year encounter with cancer.

Ironically, what she was most proud of were not her several surgical scars from breast and kidney removals but the tiny “tattoos” on her back to guide her radiologist’s many intrusions.

Not tats of butterflies or hearts or swallows but tiny “x”s. She loved to show them off because of the contradiction they represented. You could barely see them but they both saved and damaged her.

Yesterday, I signed a contract to publish a book about her—not a “cancer memoir” but an homage and a love story. Love of life and life of love are all there is. Go girls!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sari Botton
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sari Botton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture