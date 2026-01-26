Memoir Land

Memoir Land

Memoir Monday Roundup 1/26/26
Some great personal essays. PLUS: Workshops from Narratively Academy; SVWC; How I Learned; Best American Essays; Literary Liberation. And a call for…
  Memoir Land
The Memoir Land Author Questionnaire 171: Emma Gannon
"This is the first book I’m releasing outside of traditional publishing, where I’m in total creative control of all aspects of the book. So far, it’s…
  Sari Botton
The Prompt-O-Matic: #102
A little something to get you writing.
Me, My Mom, and 'The Common' Good
Literary magazine editor Jennifer Acker on her 80-year-old mother's contributions—past and present—to her magazine, now celebrating fifteen years.
  Jennifer Acker and The Common
The Memoir Land Author Questionnaire 170: Kate Walter
"I’m an outgoing person with a good social life. That disappeared during pandemic lockdown and I had to figure out how to cope with this major loss…
  Sari Botton
Memoir Monday Roundup 1/19/26
Many choice personal essays. PLUS: Workshops from SVWC; How I Learned; Best American Essays; Ministry of Words, Literary Liberation. And a call for subs…
  Memoir Land
The Memoir Land Author Questionnaire #169: Catherine Pierce
" I realized what I needed in those years was a book that welcomed me into this wild new reality and made me feel part of a community of mothers like…
  Sari Botton
The Prompt-O-Matic: #101
A little something to get you writing.
You Have Been Given
An excerpt of Emily Raboteau's essay collection, "Lessons for Survival: Mothering Against 'The Apocalypse'"
  Emily Raboteau
The Memoir Land Author Questionnaire #168: Sari Fordham
"I bring readers into the narrative through all their senses. I wanted them to hear the rain on a tin roof in Uganda and experience the heat of a…
  Sari Botton
Memoir Monday Roundup 1/12/26
11 Great personal essays. PLUS: Workshops from SVWC; How I Learned; Off Assignment; Best American Essays; Ministry of Words, Literary Liberation. And a…
  Memoir Land
The Memoir Land Author Questionnaire #167: Teresa Wong
"When I set out to do this book I didn’t know I'd have to draw everything that had ever existed: from mountains on the South China Sea to storefronts in…
  Sari Botton
