Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
First Person Singular
The Lit Lab
Memoir Monday
Goodbye to All That
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Memoir Monday Roundup 1/26/26
Some great personal essays. PLUS: Workshops from Narratively Academy; SVWC; How I Learned; Best American Essays; Literary Liberation. And a call for…
12 hrs ago
•
Memoir Land
18
2
4
The Memoir Land Author Questionnaire 171: Emma Gannon
"This is the first book I’m releasing outside of traditional publishing, where I’m in total creative control of all aspects of the book. So far, it’s…
Jan 23
•
Sari Botton
55
7
7
The Prompt-O-Matic: #102
A little something to get you writing.
Jan 22
6
1
Me, My Mom, and 'The Common' Good
Literary magazine editor Jennifer Acker on her 80-year-old mother's contributions—past and present—to her magazine, now celebrating fifteen years.
Jan 21
•
Jennifer Acker
and
The Common
34
9
7
The Memoir Land Author Questionnaire 170: Kate Walter
"I’m an outgoing person with a good social life. That disappeared during pandemic lockdown and I had to figure out how to cope with this major loss…
Jan 20
•
Sari Botton
16
4
1
Memoir Monday Roundup 1/19/26
Many choice personal essays. PLUS: Workshops from SVWC; How I Learned; Best American Essays; Ministry of Words, Literary Liberation. And a call for subs…
Jan 19
•
Memoir Land
37
25
11
The Memoir Land Author Questionnaire #169: Catherine Pierce
" I realized what I needed in those years was a book that welcomed me into this wild new reality and made me feel part of a community of mothers like…
Jan 16
•
Sari Botton
16
6
1
The Prompt-O-Matic: #101
A little something to get you writing.
Jan 15
3
You Have Been Given
An excerpt of Emily Raboteau's essay collection, "Lessons for Survival: Mothering Against 'The Apocalypse'"
Jan 14
•
Emily Raboteau
31
13
2
The Memoir Land Author Questionnaire #168: Sari Fordham
"I bring readers into the narrative through all their senses. I wanted them to hear the rain on a tin roof in Uganda and experience the heat of a…
Jan 13
•
Sari Botton
19
3
4
Memoir Monday Roundup 1/12/26
11 Great personal essays. PLUS: Workshops from SVWC; How I Learned; Off Assignment; Best American Essays; Ministry of Words, Literary Liberation. And a…
Jan 12
•
Memoir Land
18
6
6
The Memoir Land Author Questionnaire #167: Teresa Wong
"When I set out to do this book I didn’t know I'd have to draw everything that had ever existed: from mountains on the South China Sea to storefronts in…
Jan 9
•
Sari Botton
24
6
2
© 2026 Sari Botton
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts